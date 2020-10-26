Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $51.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.81%. On average, analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.70 million, a P/E ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

DCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

