Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.22. 33,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,993,103. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.59 and its 200 day moving average is $79.75. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

