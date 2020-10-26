DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. FMR LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 26,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,683,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,662. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.78.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.