Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target Raised to $97.00

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $78.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DNKN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.83.

Shares of DNKN opened at $88.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.35. Dunkin' Brands Group has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $89.85.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million. Dunkin' Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dunkin' Brands Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $546,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $3,194,837.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,724.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNKN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 132.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,833,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Dunkin' Brands Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,840,000 after purchasing an additional 41,119 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dunkin' Brands Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 867,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,601,000 after purchasing an additional 97,846 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Dunkin' Brands Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 811,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,467,000 after purchasing an additional 162,184 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dunkin' Brands Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 428,104 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

