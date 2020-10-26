DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Durect Corp. is pioneering the treatment of chronic diseases and conditions by developing and commercializing pharmaceutical systems to deliver the right drug to the right place in the right amount at the right time. Its pharmaceutical systems combine engineering innovations and delivery technology from the medical device and drug delivery industries with its proprietary pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug formulations. “

Get DURECT alerts:

DRRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DURECT from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.33.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $387.11 million, a PE ratio of -193.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.76 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT during the first quarter worth $1,107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 132,045 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in DURECT by 29.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 284,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 64,278 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in DURECT by 111.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 942,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 496,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DURECT by 2,169.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 170,392 shares in the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DURECT (DRRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.