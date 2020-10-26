Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. G.Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $49.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,103,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,638,000 after buying an additional 51,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,473,000 after acquiring an additional 66,454 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after purchasing an additional 39,377 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 427,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

