Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) PT Raised to $34.00 at Piper Sandler

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) had its price target boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EGBN. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

EGBN traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.45. 4,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,501. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $49.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 27.62%. Analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 206.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.3% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.