Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Eastgroup Properties to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $138.14 on Monday. Eastgroup Properties has a twelve month low of $83.40 and a twelve month high of $148.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EGP. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.33.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $95,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,611,482.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $228,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,425,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,536 shares of company stock valued at $472,320. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.