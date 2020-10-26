Elastos (ELA) Price Reaches $1.62 on Major Exchanges

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $27.97 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00012335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LBank, Bit-Z and CoinEgg.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00090019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00235088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00035378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.55 or 0.01342364 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000204 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00133063 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bit-Z, BCEX, Huobi, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.