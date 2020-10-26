Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $12.25 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Element Fleet Management stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $10.15.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

