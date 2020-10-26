Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Elevate Credit currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE ELVT opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. Elevate Credit has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $5.98.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.38 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 2.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Elevate Credit by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the second quarter worth $49,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Elevate Credit by 67.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Elevate Credit by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

