Eli Lilly and (LLY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Eli Lilly and has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 7.20-7.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $7.20-$7.40 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Eli Lilly and to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $142.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $106.25 and a 52-week high of $170.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.36.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

