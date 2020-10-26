Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Given New $4.60 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $4.40 to $4.60 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Embraer from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.80.

NYSE ERJ opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $537.20 million for the quarter. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Embraer will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 556,591 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth about $12,620,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 482.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 141,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 117,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

