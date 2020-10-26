Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENDP. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of ENDP stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,768,297. Endo International has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $687.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.99 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after buying an additional 126,177 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 132,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

