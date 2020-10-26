Endor Protocol Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $6.45 million and $460,935.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Bittrex and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00544665 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00004985 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00039046 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000948 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000005 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Coinall, Coinsuper, DEx.top, Bittrex, Kucoin, Hotbit, BitForex, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

