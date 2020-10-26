Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) versus Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Head-To-Head Review

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) and Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Curtiss-Wright pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Enerpac Tool Group pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Curtiss-Wright pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enerpac Tool Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Curtiss-Wright is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

97.9% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Curtiss-Wright shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Curtiss-Wright shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Enerpac Tool Group has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curtiss-Wright has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enerpac Tool Group and Curtiss-Wright’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerpac Tool Group $493.29 million 2.39 $720,000.00 $0.18 109.67 Curtiss-Wright $2.49 billion 1.58 $307.58 million $7.27 12.97

Curtiss-Wright has higher revenue and earnings than Enerpac Tool Group. Curtiss-Wright is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enerpac Tool Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Enerpac Tool Group and Curtiss-Wright’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerpac Tool Group 0.15% 3.02% 1.22% Curtiss-Wright 10.52% 16.75% 7.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enerpac Tool Group and Curtiss-Wright, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerpac Tool Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Curtiss-Wright 0 0 3 0 3.00

Enerpac Tool Group currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.88%. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus price target of $128.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.75%. Given Curtiss-Wright’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Curtiss-Wright is more favorable than Enerpac Tool Group.

Summary

Curtiss-Wright beats Enerpac Tool Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp., doing business as Enerpac Tool Group, designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. The designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets. It also offers branded tools and engineered heavy lifting technology solutions, and hydraulic torque wrenches; and energy maintenance and manpower services. It also provides high-force hydraulic and mechanical tools, including cylinders, pumps, valves, and specialty tools; and bolt tensioners and other miscellaneous products. The company markets its branded tools and services primarily under the Enerpac, Hydratight, Larzep, and Simplex brands. The Others segment designs and manufactures synthetic ropes and biomedical assemblies. The company was formerly known as Actuant Corporation and changed its name to Enerpac Tool Group Corp. in January 2020. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment offers industrial vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices, joysticks, and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation control components, and utility systems used in commercial aircrafts; valves for use in the industrial markets; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, coatings, and advanced testing. The Defense segment provides commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing board-level modules, data acquisition and flight test instrumentation equipment, integrated subsystems, instrumentation and control systems, turret aiming and stabilization products, and weapons handling systems; and avionics and electronics, and aircraft data management solutions to the commercial aerospace market. The Power segment offers hardware, pumps, pump seals, control rod drive mechanisms, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches, spent fuel management products, and fluid sealing products for nuclear power plants and nuclear equipment manufacturers; and naval propulsion and auxiliary equipment, including coolant pumps, power-dense compact motors, generators, steam turbines, valves, and secondary propulsion systems, as well as ship repair and maintenance services primarily to the U.S. navy. Curtiss-Wright Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.