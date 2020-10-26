Enova International (ENVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $253.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Enova International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.76. Enova International has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enova International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

