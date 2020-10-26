Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Roth Capital

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target lifted by Roth Capital from $90.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENPH. JMP Securities started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. 140166 began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,752,076. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 82.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.95. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $118.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $125.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $589,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,876.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,784. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,576,000 after buying an additional 2,730,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,245 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 498.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,284,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after purchasing an additional 68,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 208.7% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,564,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

