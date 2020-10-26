Entegris, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th.

Entegris has a payout ratio of 13.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Entegris to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $78.35 on Monday. Entegris has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $85.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.79 million. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $8,509,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,931,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

