Equinox Gold Cp Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EQX)

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,264 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 200% compared to the typical volume of 1,754 call options.

EQX stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.77. 31,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,757. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74. Equinox Gold Cp has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $13.66.

Get Equinox Gold Cp alerts:

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $215.39 million during the quarter.

EQX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $17.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Equinox Gold Cp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Equinox Gold Cp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equinox Gold Cp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 36.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 4,347.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter.

About Equinox Gold Cp

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Cp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold Cp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.