Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Equitable from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.43.

Shares of EQH opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -343.11 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23. Equitable has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of ($2,530.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 180.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 114.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 103.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Equitable by 75.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

