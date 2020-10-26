Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ELS. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.33.

NYSE:ELS opened at $62.27 on Friday. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $1,186,629.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,802,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 21,312 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 33,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

