Ether-1 (ETHO) Trading 59.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 35.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $412,574.95 and $12,314.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 59.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 49,442,843 coins. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

