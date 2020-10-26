Ether Zero (ETZ) Trading Down 7.1% This Week

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $257,219.73 and approximately $207,660.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Cryptopia, DigiFinex and EXX. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.53 or 0.03046282 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00041992 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 217,096,353 coins and its circulating supply is 175,066,940 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Hotbit, EXX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

