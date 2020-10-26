Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Shares Gap Down to $32.90

Eurasia Mining plc (LON:EUA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.90, but opened at $30.11. Eurasia Mining shares last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 9,581,545 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $744.85 million and a P/E ratio of -314.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 14.27.

Get Eurasia Mining alerts:

Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The mining company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mineral exploration company, invests in, explores for, and develops platinum group metals, gold, copper, nickel, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects include the West Kytlim project located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located in the Kola Peninsula of Russia.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurasia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurasia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.