Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday, September 25th.

OTCMKTS ERRFY opened at $20.77 on Friday. Eurofins Scientific has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $23.26.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

