EvenCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $82,505.45 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $82,505.45 and $734,042.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00009588 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00114026 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000803 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00020904 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00007469 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.