EverGreenCoin Reaches Market Cap of $384,202.83 (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded up 14% against the US dollar. EverGreenCoin has a market cap of $384,202.83 and $21.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,135.54 or 0.99646229 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00039861 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.70 or 0.00543951 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.00769757 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00092983 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003905 BTC.

About EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,472,315 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org . EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

