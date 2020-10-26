Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,085 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 171.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $393,271.20. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $456,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,883 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $5.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.53. 9,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,676. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.79 and a 200 day moving average of $127.55. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

