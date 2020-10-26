Executive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 217.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.41.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.30. 25,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,591,931. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $61.86. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion and a PE ratio of -85.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.09.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $2,899,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patrick J. Kerins sold 15,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $568,090.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,320,818.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,620,430 shares of company stock worth $105,915,391 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

