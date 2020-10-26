Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,263 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.8% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Home Depot by 99.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,704 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 86.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $379,444,000 after acquiring an additional 700,351 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,067,000 after acquiring an additional 607,918 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 39.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,635,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $409,760,000 after acquiring an additional 466,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $7.56 on Monday, hitting $275.44. The stock had a trading volume of 75,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,784. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.20 and a 200 day moving average of $254.81. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.00.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

