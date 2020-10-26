Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,431 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 7.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,516,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,808,000 after purchasing an additional 111,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,291,000 after purchasing an additional 50,977 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 209.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,291,000 after purchasing an additional 459,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 242,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter.

WING has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.56.

WING traded down $1.78 on Monday, hitting $124.73. 7,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,176. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.78, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.46 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

