Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 29,474 Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGLT traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,884. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.51. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.53 and a fifty-two week high of $109.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.