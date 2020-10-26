Executive Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,631 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $16,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,533,000. Stadion Money Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 14,531,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,794 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 153.3% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,933,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,464 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,899,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,131,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,340 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,822. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $42.14.

