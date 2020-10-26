Executive Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,586 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $9,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 158.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,690,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,787 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,950,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,469,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,255,000 after purchasing an additional 954,777 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.6% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,585,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,219,000 after purchasing an additional 753,448 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,642,000 after purchasing an additional 676,944 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.47. The company had a trading volume of 46,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,589. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

