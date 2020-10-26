Executive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Roku by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,351,000 after buying an additional 76,157 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Roku by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.28, for a total value of $5,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,616,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 75,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $12,188,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,188,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,011 shares of company stock worth $53,502,832 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $1.57 on Monday, reaching $222.39. 72,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,926,445. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $239.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.72. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $356.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, July 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. 140166 lifted their target price on Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.48.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

