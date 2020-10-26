Executive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 217,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.83. 153,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,559,129. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.45. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.