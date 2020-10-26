Executive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 530.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.19.

Shares of MA traded down $10.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $318.97. The stock had a trading volume of 98,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,470. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $10,035,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,607,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,543,111,494.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,367 shares of company stock worth $51,686,708. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.