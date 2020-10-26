Executive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $5.07 on Monday, hitting $197.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,691,287. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $215.83. The company has a market capitalization of $238.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.44 and a 200-day moving average of $168.13.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.15.

In other Paypal news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $4,922,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,674,586.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

