Executive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.7% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.18.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $3,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,919 shares of company stock worth $9,283,128. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.09. 139,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,734,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

