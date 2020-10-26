Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 16,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 788,745 shares in the company, valued at $62,705,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $3,619,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,336,741.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 458,635 shares of company stock valued at $36,704,596. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $82.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,778,924. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.09. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $94.28. The firm has a market cap of $96.23 billion, a PE ratio of 120.53, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

