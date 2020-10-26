Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $15.71 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,057 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for 2.2% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $15,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 268.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RODM traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.96. 12,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,711. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $29.74.

