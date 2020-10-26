Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Executive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,142 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.20. 1,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,876. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average is $54.42. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $61.87.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

