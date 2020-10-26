Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $43,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total value of $1,427,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,991.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.82, for a total transaction of $5,844,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,623,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,308,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 724,767 shares of company stock worth $171,148,885 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com stock traded down $8.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $241.93. 175,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,306,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.49, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.50 and its 200-day moving average is $201.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $264.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.60.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.