Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,243 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,462,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,266,000 after buying an additional 1,405,915 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $364,197,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,558,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,825,000 after buying an additional 634,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $233,938,000.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.79. 191,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,920,267. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.75 and its 200 day moving average is $171.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

