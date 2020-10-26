Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,956 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after buying an additional 1,096,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in McDonald's by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald's by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,458,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $822,519,000 after purchasing an additional 171,403 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,713,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $685,091,000 after purchasing an additional 175,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.43. 44,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,994,333. The company has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.39.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald's from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald's presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

