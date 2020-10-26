Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $6.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,149 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.9% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,087,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,660,000 after acquiring an additional 230,514 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $460,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 715,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,621,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.80 on Monday, reaching $82.06. The stock had a trading volume of 40,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,404. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.37.

