Executive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter worth $41,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 150.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 2,267.5% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.23. 12,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.06.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,474,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,418 shares of company stock worth $13,343,263 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.