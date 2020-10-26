Executive Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.11 Million in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 227,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

PDBC stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $13.64. 26,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,124. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03.

