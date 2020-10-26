Executive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 27.1% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.48.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $5.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.85. The stock had a trading volume of 144,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,955,908. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.07. The company has a market cap of $384.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

